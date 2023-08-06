A Virginia man has been identified as the person who died Aug. 2 in a one-motorcycle crash three miles west of Rapid City.

Preliminary crash information indicates a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling westbound at mile marker 54 on Interstate 90 just before 5 p.m. The bike did not maintain its lane of travel and entered the grass median, where the motorcycle and rider became separated.

68-year-old Robert Balsley of Chesterfield, Virginia, was taken by ambulance to Monument Health with life threatening injuries. He was later pronounced deceased. Balsley was wearing a helmet.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.