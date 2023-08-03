Open call virtual Zoom auditions for “American Idol” will be held in South Dakota on Aug. 9.

“Idol” hopefuls can audition face-to-face via Zoom with an “American Idol” producer and receive real-time feedback as they try for a chance to be crowned the next “American Idol.” The audition process will use custom-built Zoom technology.

Performers must be at least 15 years old. Go to americanidol.com/auditions for more information and specific audition details, locations, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions.

“Idol Across America,” the live virtual nationwide search for the next superstar, offers audition days for all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., making auditions easier than ever.