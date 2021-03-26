Virtual public health training begins Saturday

The community is invited to learn about public health data, research, grant writing and more at a series of virtual public health training sessions.
The sessions begin Saturday and are sponsored by Missouri Breaks Industries Research’s Dakota, Arizona and Oklahoma Strong Heart Study Field Centers.
Missouri Breaks Industries Research is a company that promotes Native American community health through research, education and medical equipment. The Strong Heart study follows Native families across generations in the Dakotas, Arizona, and Oklahoma and tracks their heart heath history and future health.
By participating in the public health training sessions, people will gain the background needed to apply for upcoming Strong Heart study pilot grant projects. The Strong Heart study will be offering grants so tribal and community organizations can conduct their own research.
The schedule for the virtual public health training sessions will be:
March 27 – Introduction to Epidemiology by Tanquer Ali
April 10 – Grant Writing by Kristen Eberly
April 24 – Qualitative Research and Data Collection by Lonnie Nelson
May 8 – Accessing and Using Publicly Available Health Data by Dorothy Rhoades
May 22 – Survey Methodology Basics by Ashley White
June 5 – Data Analysis and Reporting by Ying Zhang
To RSVP for any of the sessions and to learn more about the speakers and prizes, call Missouri Breaks at 605-230-1507. RSVP and join a session by Zoom or phone for a chance to win a prize drawing in each session. Those who RSVP and participate in four or more sessions will be eligible to win a prize valued at $500.