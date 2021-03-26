 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virtual public health training begins Saturday

Virtual public health training begins Saturday

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

The community is invited to learn about public health data, research, grant writing and more at a series of virtual public health training sessions.

The sessions begin Saturday and are sponsored by Missouri Breaks Industries Research’s Dakota, Arizona and Oklahoma Strong Heart Study Field Centers.

Missouri Breaks Industries Research is a company that promotes Native American community health through research, education and medical equipment. The Strong Heart study follows Native families across generations in the Dakotas, Arizona, and Oklahoma and tracks their heart heath history and future health.

By participating in the public health training sessions, people will gain the background needed to apply for upcoming Strong Heart study pilot grant projects. The Strong Heart study will be offering grants so tribal and community organizations can conduct their own research.

The schedule for the virtual public health training sessions will be:

March 27 – Introduction to Epidemiology by Tanquer Ali

April 10 – Grant Writing by Kristen Eberly

April 24 – Qualitative Research and Data Collection by Lonnie Nelson

May 8 – Accessing and Using Publicly Available Health Data by Dorothy Rhoades

May 22 – Survey Methodology Basics by Ashley White

June 5 – Data Analysis and Reporting by Ying Zhang

To RSVP for any of the sessions and to learn more about the speakers and prizes, call Missouri Breaks at 605-230-1507. RSVP and join a session by Zoom or phone for a chance to win a prize drawing in each session. Those who RSVP and participate in four or more sessions will be eligible to win a prize valued at $500.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The McConnell plan to deal with Trump

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for March 20
Local

Your Two Cents for March 20

Designating Pennington County a sanctuary county for guns is a sad waste of time when people are divided, sick, out of work and in need of hel…

Your Two Cents for March 25
Local

Your Two Cents for March 25

Gov. Noem stated emphatically that she would sign the transgender bill, but she is now backing away from that after learning of its financial …

Your Two Cents for March 23
Local

Your Two Cents for March 23

It's no wonder only 1% of property owners appeal their assessment. All the red tape you have to go through is not worth the time or effort sin…

Your Two Cents for March 26
Local

Your Two Cents for March 26

It is absolutely disgusting to walk through Rushmore Crossing and have to step over the outrageous amount of litter blowing around. The compan…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: A look behind the scenes at Summit Arena

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News