Vision Fund application deadline approaching

Applications for the next three-year round of Vision Fund projects are due in about a week.

The Rapid City Council approved using half of the expected annual funds for community projects with the other half used to pay on bonds for construction of Summit Arena.

The estimated revenue for projects is about $24 million over the next three-year project plan. Submitted projects will go through committee working session and public hearings in the summer and fall with recommendations expected in November.

The Vision Fund Committee will take comments on potential projects, evaluate proposals and provide recommendations to the city council.

Previous Vision Fund projects include Rural America Initiatives' Community Center, South Middle School and West Middle School Community Gym facilities, Skyline Wilderness Park, Main Street Square, Youth and Family Services kitchen remodel and the Community Health Center of the Black Hills' Mental Health Pod.

Vision Fund information and applications are available at rcgov.org or for pick up in the Mayor's Office. Applications are due July 23. For more information, call 605-394-4110.

Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

