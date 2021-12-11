Vision Fund Committee recommends projects that total $36 million

The Vision Fund Committee will recommend allocating over $36 million to a handful of requests for the next three-year cycle at Monday’s special city council meeting.

The fund, however, only has about $24.2 million available for distribution over the approved three-year cycle, which is about half of the money raised annually for it. The remaining funds are used to pay bonds for construction of the $130 million Summit Arena. Money for the Vision Funds comes from a half-cent sales tax approved by Rapid City voters in 1972.

Out of the 28 projects considered, 16 will be recommended for funds, including $15 million to He Sapa Otipi/Indian Boarding Lands for the Native American Community Center and Community Development Corporation Plan.

He Sapa Otipi, in partnership with the Indian Boarding School Lands group, requested $18 million from the Vision Funds to establish the community center and help with the plan to build apartment complexes.

The committee will also recommend $5 million goes to the Rapid City Strategic Housing Trust Fund for Workforce Housing out of its requested $7 million. The money would be used in a rotating loan that would be used primarily on helping fund multi-family housing.

Another project the committee will recommend is the O’Harra Stadium renovation requested by South Dakota Mines. The committee will recommend $4.5 million for the project. The original request was for $5,750,000.

The plan includes construction of a women’s locker room and a locker room for high school football teams that travel to the stadium. Those teams currently use a shed in the southeast corner with a single bathroom.

Mayor Steve Allender will also propose four city projects for the City Council to consider, which totals another $9,764,038. The largest request is for $5.75 million for a railroad quiet zone for downtown Rapid City. The request is from Community Development.

The quiet zone would require safety mitigation measures like gates, flashing lights, medians and wayside horns. The city would also have to apply to the Federal Railroad Administration. The proposal is based on a 2018 feasibility study.

The second highest request is $1.5 million for the Opportunity Capture Fund, which Finance Director Pauline Sumption advocated for during discussion on the $20 million in surplus funding. The fund is used by Elevate Rapid City to expand local business and attract out-of-state companies to the area.

Allender will also propose two projects under Parks and Recreation. The Knollwood Drainage Area Redevelopment project, with a request of $1,264,038, would develop the 16.8 acre city parcel into a new park and community space.

The redevelopment would include a paved sidewalk, benches and other gathering spaces, lighting, play equipment, and additional landscaping.

The other request is for $1.25 million to replace the Star of the West Irrigation and Concrete. This would replace the existing 30-year-old irrigation system for the eight-field softball complex and replace 12,000 square feet of concrete.

The special Rapid City Council meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers. The council may take action during the meeting, and it will ultimately be up to the council to decide on funding.

The other Vision Fund Committee recommendations include:

Sioux Park tennis restoration project, $3 million, rebuilding the Sioux Park tennis courts;

Elevate Rapid City, $2.5 million, five-year economic development plan;

Black Hills Farmers Market, $1,213,000, market pavilion/multipurpose facility at Market Park;

Rapid City Racers/GREAT Swim Teams, $1,015,000, Air dome enclosure for 50-meter outdoor Roosevelt Pool;

Central States Fair, $980,000, Remodel Soule/Fine Arts Building/Livestock barns, asphalt repairs;

Black Hills Mountain Bike Association, $600,000, bicycle park by Omaha, Cross, Canal, and West Rapid streets;

Special Olympics SD - Rapid City Flame, $530,000, West Memorial Park Bocce Complex;

MARC/Journey Museum, $495,000, reorganization of current facility footprint and building a new archive storage space;

Rapid City High School Baseball, $445,000, McKeague Field indoor practice facility and field improvements;

YMCA, $403,000, renovate and expand existing kitchen;

Black Hills Paddlers, $325,000, in-stream engineered white water paddle park on Rapid Creek;

Ignite Soccer Club, $292,000, improvement of Cambell Street soccer fields;

Main Street Square, $70,000, investment and repair of equipment/facilities/capital investments.

