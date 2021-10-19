Vision Fund Committee to hear 20 project proposals

About 20 organizations will present proposals to the Vision Fund Committee over two days this week.
The public hearings begin at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday with the Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity. Each organization will have 20 minutes to present their projects for $26 million.
The proposals were narrowed down from 28 applicants. The citizen committee, which has members approved by the Rapid City Council, is made up of nine voting members, two alternates and two Youth City Council liaisons. It will make its recommendation to the Rapid City Council in December. The schedule for the hearings is as follows:
Wednesday
- 2:40 p.m. Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity, seeking $3.1 million for East Creek Village Workforce townhome condos.
- 3 p.m. Black Hills Farmers Market, $1,213,000 for a market pavilion and multipurpose facility at Market Park.
- 3:20 p.m. Black Hills Mountain Bike Association, $600,000 for a bicycle park by Omaha, Cross, Canal and west Rapid City streets.
- 3:40 p.m. Black Hills Paddlers, $325,000 for an in-stream engineered wave Whitewater Paddle Park on Rapid Creek.
- 4 p.m. Central States Fair, $1 million for remodeling the Soule building/Fine Arts building/Livestock barns and asphalt repairs.
- 6 p.m. Black Hills Area Community Foundation, $7 million for a revolving loan through the Rapid City Strategic Housing Trust Fund for workforce housing.
- 6:20 p.m. Elevate Rapid City, $3 million for a five-year economic development plan.
- 6:40 p.m. Humane Society of the Black Hills, $200,000 for a canopy/pavilion for the east side of the Humane Society.
- 7 p.m. Ignite Soccer Club - $400,000 for improving the Cambell Street soccer fields.
- 7:20 p.m. Local little leagues, $1 million for improvements at Canyon Lake, Harney, Rushmore and Timberline Little League complexes.
Thursday
- 2 p.m. MARC/Journey Museum, $917,144 for reorganization of the current facility footprint and building a new archive storage space
- 2:20 p.m. Passages Women's Transitional Living, $150,000 for finishes and furnishings of the new facility on Denver Street.
- 2:40 p.m. Post 320 Baseball, $3,899,460 for the renovation of Pete Lien Memorial Baseball Field complex on Canyon Lake Drive.
- 3 p.m. Rapid City Flood Memorial, $7 million for a 50th anniversary flood memorial tower in Memorial Park.
- 3:20 p.m. Rapid City High School Baseball, $1 million for McKeague Field indoor practice facility and improvements.
- 3:40 p.m. Rapid City Racers/GREAT Swim Teams, $1,691,506 to build an air dome enclosure for the 50-meter outdoor Roosevelt pool.
- 4 p.m. Rapid City Softball Association, $500,000 for updates to the Star of the West Sports Complex.
- 6 p.m. South Dakota School of Mines, $4.75 million to renovate O'Harra Stadium and $30,000 from School of Mines CARA to create a new multi-use trail system and signage as part of M-Hill.
- 6:20 p.m. Sioux Park Tennis Courts, $3.34 million to rebuild the tennis courts at Sioux Park.
- 6:40 p.m. Special Olympics South Dakota - Rapid City Flame, $575,000 for the West Memorial Park bocce complex.
- 7 p.m. YMCA, $571,728 to renovate and expand its existing kitchen at the YMCA.
- 7:20 p.m. Minneluzahan Senior Center, $57,500 for improvements and repairs.
