Vision Fund Committee to hear 20 project proposals

The public hearings begin at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday with the Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity. Each organization will have 20 minutes to present their projects for $26 million.

The proposals were narrowed down from 28 applicants. The citizen committee, which has members approved by the Rapid City Council, is made up of nine voting members, two alternates and two Youth City Council liaisons. It will make its recommendation to the Rapid City Council in December. The schedule for the hearings is as follows: