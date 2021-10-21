Vision Fund hearings to continue in Rapid City

The Vision Fund committee will hear 12 more presentations Thursday after listening to 11 Wednesday.

Two of the 28 submitted applications did not qualify for Vision Funds and one was withdrawn. Mayor Steve Allender said Wednesday that The Cave Collective proposal for $300,000 for staffing, supplying the coffee shop and contracting artists and musicians and the Trinity Eco Prayer Park with a $46,782 proposal for interpretive signage and a video security system did not qualify for funding.

The city will have about $24.2 million to spend over the three-year cycle, which is half of the annual funds. The previously reported $26 million was an estimate based on the half-cent sales tax projections. The other half of the funds are being used to pay bonds for construction of Summit Arena.

Committee Chair Kevin Maher said some members of the nine-member committee have done site visits for the projects. He said about a dozen projects concern Parks and Recreation.

“There’s a lot of very great projects out there and we’re not going to be able to fund them all, so we’re going to have to say no,” Maher said. “We have to really try to make the best decision, what’s best for the vision of the city.”

The committee is made up of Maher, Jim Keck, William Spindle, Beth Keeney, Marta Olson-Rangitsch, Kevin Crosby, James Haar, Kim Morsching and Christine Stephenson. Jennifer Rice and Al Rodriguez will serve as alternates, and there are two Youth City Council liaisons.

Allender said the Youth City Council has turned into a big deal and has taught the city a lot.

“It’s important to have a peek into the window of the mind of Rapid City’s youth as we’re evaluating all these projects,” he said.

Maher said the committee was able to meet with the city attorney, finance director and mayor to learn about the history of the Vision Fund and gain some insight.

Allender said it’s fun to watch the Vision Fund process. He said he treats the Vision Fund committee like a jury.

“I answer questions if they have them, but I do not whisper in their ear as to which projects I think should rise to the top so that their recommendation will be from them without any influence from anyone else,” he said.

The committee will have two more hearings Thursday and go into committee working sessions throughout October and November. Final recommendations will be presented to the Rapid City Council at a regularly scheduled meeting.

The mayor and city leadership will present an additional list of city projects for consideration to the council at the same meeting. The council will take both lists into consideration and assess the need for the city.

Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

