Vision Fund requests total more than $62 million

Members of the Citizen Vision Fund Committee will narrow down 28 projects that requested a total of $62.5 million of Vision Fund dollars to distribute up to $26 million.

The Vision Fund dates back to 1972 when voters approved a half-penny sales tax increase to spend the funds on building the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, now known as The Monument. The Rapid City Council last approved 14 projects for the Vision Fund in February 2019.

Twenty-eight different organizations applied for the funds this year, with the highest request from He Sapa Otipi/Indian Boarding Lands Project for $18 million to go toward a Native American Community Center and Community Development Corporation Plan in the form of an apartment complex. The mayor’s Indian Boarding School Lands working group proposed the project during two public meetings in July.

The project is part of a proposal that deals with three parcels of land within the city that could revert to the Department of the Interior if the city is found to be non-compliant with a 1948 act addressing the land’s use. The Rapid City Council voted 9-1 in November 2020 to pass a resolution calling for a land substitution valued at $20 million.