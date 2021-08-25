Vision Fund requests total more than $62 million

Members of the Citizen Vision Fund Committee will narrow down 28 projects that requested a total of $62.5 million of Vision Fund dollars to distribute up to $26 million.
The Vision Fund dates back to 1972 when voters approved a half-penny sales tax increase to spend the funds on building the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, now known as The Monument. The Rapid City Council last approved 14 projects for the Vision Fund in February 2019.
Twenty-eight different organizations applied for the funds this year, with the highest request from He Sapa Otipi/Indian Boarding Lands Project for $18 million to go toward a Native American Community Center and Community Development Corporation Plan in the form of an apartment complex. The mayor’s Indian Boarding School Lands working group proposed the project during two public meetings in July.
The project is part of a proposal that deals with three parcels of land within the city that could revert to the Department of the Interior if the city is found to be non-compliant with a 1948 act addressing the land’s use. The Rapid City Council voted 9-1 in November 2020 to pass a resolution calling for a land substitution valued at $20 million.
The second highest request was for $7 million for two separate projects. One would be a 1972 flood memorial tower in Memorial Park to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the flood. The total cost of the project would be $20 million, the most expensive of the applicants.
Black Hills Area Community Foundation also requested $7 million for the Rapid City Strategic Housing Trust Fund for workforce housing.
The least expensive project is a $30,000 request from South Dakota Mines CARA for a $155,000 project for the creation of a new multi-use trail system and signage as part of the M-Hill restoration.
The Citizens Committee will evaluate each proposal and have working sessions Aug. 23 - Oct. 15. The committee will hold public hearings in October, have more working sessions in October and November, and make a recommendation to the city council in December at a regularly scheduled meeting.
The council previously approved using half of the expected annual Vision Funds for projects while the other half will be used to pay on bonds for construction of the new Summit Arena at The Monument.
Members of the Citizens Committee include Jim Keck, William Spindle, Beth Keeney, Marta Olson-Rangitsch, Kevin Crosby, James Haar, Kim Morsching, Christine Stephenson and W. Kevin Maher. Alternate non-voting members include Jennifer Rice and Al Rodriguez. There will also be two liaisons from the Youth City Council. Maher will be the committee’s chairman.
Previous Vision Fund projects include South Middle School and West Middle School Community Gym facilities, Wellfully Premier Adolescent Care Center, Skyline Wilderness Park, Main Street Square and Horace Mann Pool.
The full list of new project proposals are as follows:
— Black Hills Area Community Foundation, $7 million for workforce housing.
— Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity, $3.1 million for the East Creek Village workforce condos. The total project costs $12,546,038.
— Black Hills Farmers Market, $1,213,000 for a market pavilion/multipurpose facility at Market Park.
— Black Hills Mountain Bike Association, $600,000 for a bicycle park by Omaha, Cross, Canal and West Rapid streets.
— Black Hills Paddlers, $325,000 for in-stream engineered wave at Whitewater Paddle Park on Rapid Creek.
— Central States Fair, $1 million for remodeling the Soule Building, fine arts building, livestock barns and asphalt repairs.
— Destination Rapid City, $257,042.66 for electric car chargers in the downtown parking garage and a downtown trolley.
— Elevate Rapid City, $3 million of a $12.5 million five-year economic development plan.
— He Sapa Otipi/Indian Boarding Lands Project, $18 million for a Native American Community Center and Community Development Corporation Plan in the form of an apartment complex.
— The Humane Society of the Black Hills, $200,000 for a canopy/pavilion for the east side of the Humane Society building.
— Ignite Soccer Club, $400,000 for the improvement of the Cambell Street soccer fields.
— Local Little Leagues, $1 million for improvements at Canyon Lake, Harney, Rushmore and Timberline Little League complexes.
— Main Street Square, $624,566 for investment and repair of equipment, facilities and capital investments.
— The Minneluzahan Senior Center, $57,500 for improvements and repairs.
— MARC/Journey Museum, $917,144 for reorganization of the current facility footprint and building new archive storage space.
— Passages Women’s Transitional Living, $150,000 for finishes and furnishings for the new facility being built on Denver Street.
— Post 320 Baseball, $3,899,460 for renovation of Pete Lien Memorial Baseball Field.
— Rapid City Flood Memorial, $7 million of a $20 million project for a 50th anniversary flood memorial tower in Memorial Park.
— Rapid City High School baseball, $1 million for McKeague Field indoor practice facility and field improvements.
— Rapid City Racers/GREAT Swim Teams, $1,691,506 to build an air dome enclosure for the 50-meter outdoor Roosevelt Pool.
— Rapid City Softball Association, $500,000 for updates to the Star of the West Sports Complex.
— South Dakota Mines CARA, $30,000 of a $155,000 project for the creation of a new multi-use trail system and signage as part of the M-Hill restoration.
— South Dakota Mines, $5.75 million of a $6.75 million project for the renovation of O’Harra Stadium.
— Sioux Park Tennis Restoration Project, $3.34 million to rebuild tennis courts.
— Special Olympics SD-Rapid City Flame, $575,000 of a $695,000 project for a West Memorial Park Bocce Complex.
— The Cave Collective, $300,000 for staffing, supply coffee shop, contract artists/musicians.
— Trinity Eco Prayer Park, $46,782 for interpretive signage and a video security system.
— YMCA, $571,728 for renovating and expanding the existing kitchen.
