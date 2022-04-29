Visit Rapid City celebrates the 'Future of Travel'

Visit Rapid City will be celebrating National Travel and Tourism Week from Sunday through May 7, with several events throughout the week.

The annual event recognizes the contributions of the U.S. travel industry, and will spotlight the critical role that travel will play in driving economic growth and building the path forward through the theme 'Future of Travel.'

“Tourism boosts the local economy and puts over 7,500 people to work in Pennington County every day”, Brook Kaufman, CEO of Visit Rapid City, said. “A booming tourism industry also helps build infrastructure, preserve areas of natural and cultural importance and drives quality of life. National Travel and Tourism Week is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the importance of the industry and the people who serve our visitors year-round.”

Visit Rapid City kicked the week off on Friday, by hitting the streets to talk to local businesses about how travel and tourism impacts the Black Hills. Kaufman said the organization will continue those visits on Monday.

Tuesday, Visit Rapid City will be hosting a "Travel Rally Day" breakfast for industry partners to connect, celebrate and look towards another successful season.

Visit Rapid City will also be hosting several virtual events via social media, including a photo contest and special posts that highlight local individuals who are helping to shape the future of tourism in the city.

Kaufman said this year’s tourism theme elevates how the travel industry can restore the workforce, help communities recover, foster sustainability, usher in new innovations and reconnect travelers in the U.S. and around the world.

Celebrated annually the first full week in May, National Travel and Tourism Week was created by Congress in 1983 to elevate the economic power of travel in the U.S. The 39th annual recognition arrives as the industry looks ahead to future growth and success following the challenges of the past two years.

