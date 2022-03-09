Visit Rapid City hires new president

Visit Rapid City has hired Brook Kaufman as its new president and CEO, the third individual to hold this position in the organization’s 50-year history. Beginning April 18, she will lead the organization's efforts to promote Rapid City as a visitor destination for tourists and conventions, according to a news release from the organization.

Kaufman was the CEO of Visit Casper and a Natrona County Commissioner. She is currently the Secretary of DMA West and recently completed her term as Chair of the Wyoming Travel Industry Coalition.

"I am excited Visit Rapid City will have someone with Brook’s strategic vision and wealth of industry knowledge to guide us towards continued growth and success for the destination," Visit Rapid City Board Chair Kelly Buntrock said in the news release.

Kaufman, a Nebraska native, was selected from a field of 130 candidates identified by the national search firm Winner Partners, a certified, woman-owned executive company.

“Rapid City is an iconic American destination with endless potential,” Kaufman said in the news release. “I cannot wait to get to work to continue growing it as a place people from around the world want to visit and do business. I’m excited to hit the ground running and work closely with partners, elected (officials), civic leaders, staff and residents to drive lift in the visitor economy and generate positive economic impact for the area.”

