One of Rapid City’s cultural jewels, the Black Hills Powwow, received a financial boost Wednesday to help the annual Native American event reach its goal of becoming the No. 1 powwow by 2021.
Officials with Visit Rapid City hosted a reception to honor the powwow at Prairie Edge Trading Co. and presented a $5,000 sponsorship toward enhancing the event’s prize purse.
The 33rd annual Black Hills Powwow is set for Oct. 11-13 at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. Thousands of Native American and non-native visitors are expected to attend.
Whitney Rencountre, board chairman for Visit Rapid City, said he hopes the donation will help spur growth and interest in the powwow and make it the highest-attended indigenous event in the world.
Rencountre said he is impressed with the Black Hills Powwow leadership team and the connections they have built with Native people across the U.S.
“I appreciate what they do for promoting race relationships all across the nation, not just in Rapid City,” he said.
Stephen Yellow Hawk, president of the board of directors for Black Hills Powwow, thanked Visit Rapid City, local businesses and community leaders for their support.
“We don’t receive any funds from things like casinos, so we have to fund-raise all year long,” he said. “All of that is thanks to the community of Rapid City and anyone who buys a ticket, all of that money goes back into making the powwow possible.”
In addition to the traditional dances and competitions that accompany a powwow, multiple vendors will participate in a fine arts expo and youth can take part in a handgame tournament over the three-day event. On Oct. 12, the Native American parade will take place on Main Street in Rapid City.
Jim Scull and his company, Scull Construction Service, are also supporting the goal for the Black Hills Powwow to become the top Native American gathering in the world by 2021. Scull said it is important for the community to continue working toward mending the sometimes fractured relationships between the native and non-native culture.
“I do support this very strongly,” Scull said. “I think this is a wonderful thing. We’ve worked towards reconciliation, and I feel this event is a huge step in that direction.”
Yellow Hawk said the goal to have the world’s largest powwow in Rapid City by 2021 is something tribal elders would be very proud of.
“I could just think to my grandparents and how proud they would be of the work that they instilled in my life and the youth for the future of our people, so I’m very excited about the new arena as well,” Yellow Hawk said. “I know we need more space because we could never fit all of the dancers on the floor at one time, but I think once we get this put in, we will be able to do that and accommodate a lot of our elders with better seating.”
For information on sponsorship opportunities for the Black Hills Powwow, call 605-341-0925.