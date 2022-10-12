Visit Rapid City launches mobile pass for wineries, breweries

Visit Rapid City has launched The Rapid City Grapes & Grains Trail, a new program that aims to encourage visitors and residents to explore the local flavors created at Rapid City's wineries, craft breweries, distilleries, local wine bars and taphouses.

The program is accessible via a mobile-friendly digital passport that all visitors and local residents can sign up for at no cost.

Dani Benne, director of marketing for Visit Rapid City, said with 10 businesses currently included in the passport, it’s a great way to spotlight the fantastic beverage scene in Rapid City.

“Visit Rapid City is continually looking for creative strategies to promote local businesses within Rapid,” Benne said. “This program allows us to build awareness in a different way for new and existing experiences within the city.”

The Rapid City Grapes & Grains Trail can be accessed by visiting VisitRapidCity.com/Grapes-Grains-Trail and signing up. The passport is web-based, and no app download is required. Trail participants can also win prizes based on the number of locations they visit, Visit Rapid City Digital Marketing Manager Kelsy Peterson said.

“The passport is an easy and fun experience for visitors and even locals,” Peterson said. “Each business on the trail offers something different and we encourage participants to explore each one.”

Businesses along the trail include Black Hills Contraband Distillery, Cohort Craft Brewery, Dakota Point Brewing, Firehouse Brewing Company, Firehouse Wine Cellars, Hay Camp Brewing Company, Independent Ale House, Last Mile Brewery, Woodland Republic Brewing & Blending, and Zymurcracy Beer Company.

Visit Rapid City will launch additional passports over the next several months, all with a similar goal of encouraging visitation to local stops and must-see destinations within Rapid City, Benne said.