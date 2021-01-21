Visit Rapid City, Prairie Berry, Rush Mountain Adventure Park among tourism award winners

After touting how South Dakota never shut down businesses and fared better in tourism than other states during the pandemic, Gov. Kristi Noem presented several awards Thursday to Black Hills and Badlands area businesses at the annual Governor’s Conference on Tourism.

Noem first pointed to businesses like Reptile Gardens, which maintained interest in their attractions by offering to let guests to feed chickens to alligators.

She also mentioned the July 3 Mount Rushmore fireworks display which returned for the first time since 2008 and “created a national media buy” for the event, despite “fear and negativity” from the media about hosting the event in a pandemic, Noem said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Noem also commended Custer State Park for surpassing 2 million visitors for the first time in history in 2020.

Awards to Black Hills and Badlands area tourism groups included the following: