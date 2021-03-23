 Skip to main content
Visit Rapid City president urges Noem to reject trans sports bill
Visit Rapid City president urges Noem to reject trans sports bill

After the first two months of the year, the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center is about $200,000 in revenue behind 2020 numbers.

However, those were the last two months of "normal" before the pandemic put the clamps on big indoor events for several months. Going forward, indicators are ahead of predictions for the complex.

"We are excited," said Visit Rapid City President and CEO Julie Jensen. "Hotel occupancy is up over 2020 and even over 2019 on some weeks."

Jensen said the South Dakota Association of Convention and Visitor Bureaus sent a letter to Gov. Kristi Noem asking her not to sign HB 1217 - a bill that would ban transgender girls from playing on girls' sports teams in the state.

"It is complicated, but it will hurt us with the NCAA and other events," Jensen said. "It isn't just sports. Other events would be affected too. We have a new arena opening this year. We have seen what happened in other states."

The letter sent to the governor said North Carolina lost $3.76 billion in economic development and tourism funds in 2017 after they passed a transgender bathroom bill.

"As leaders in the tourism industry, we ask that you carefully consider the irreparable cost to our local communities, our small businesses and our state’s economy should we lose these sports tourism and convention opportunities," the letter states. "These events create a halo-effect which can turn into future visits, investment possibilities and relocation prospects."

The letter says that high school, college and professional sports organizations already have policies addressing transgender issues and that adding additional restrictions could cost the state many or all regional or national collegiate tournament opportunities. 

The governor took this advice before she refused to sign the legislature's bill and instead, sent back a style and form revision of the bill. 

Currently, the civic center is only down by about 8 percent - far better than they expected this early in 2021. They are saving a lot in employment costs unintentionally.

Executive Director Craig Baltzer said they are still about 65 percent below where they need to be with part-time employees. He said the he has had conversations with human resources with the city to come up with better recruitment and retention plans. He said the pandemic has been a big blow to their hiring process, but the problem predates that. 

"We need to do a better job of letting people know this is a fun place to work," Baltzer said. "I can promise you, no two days are the same."

