Visit Rapid City president urges Noem to reject trans sports bill

After the first two months of the year, the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center is about $200,000 in revenue behind 2020 numbers.

However, those were the last two months of "normal" before the pandemic put the clamps on big indoor events for several months. Going forward, indicators are ahead of predictions for the complex.

"We are excited," said Visit Rapid City President and CEO Julie Jensen. "Hotel occupancy is up over 2020 and even over 2019 on some weeks."

Jensen said the South Dakota Association of Convention and Visitor Bureaus sent a letter to Gov. Kristi Noem asking her not to sign HB 1217 - a bill that would ban transgender girls from playing on girls' sports teams in the state.

"It is complicated, but it will hurt us with the NCAA and other events," Jensen said. "It isn't just sports. Other events would be affected too. We have a new arena opening this year. We have seen what happened in other states."

The letter sent to the governor said North Carolina lost $3.76 billion in economic development and tourism funds in 2017 after they passed a transgender bathroom bill.