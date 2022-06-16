 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Visitor injured by bison at Custer State Park

  • Updated
Two bison graze near a stream at Custer State Park

 Journal file photo

A woman was injured recently by a bison while hiking with her dog at Custer State Park.

According to a news release, the visitor was hiking near the Wildlife Loop Road with a companion and a dog. Custer State Park officials said the hikers and the dog came over a hill and startled a small herd of bull bison.

A bull charged at the dog and hit the female visitor. She was taken to a local hospital, park officials said. The victim's name and her condition have not been disclosed.

“It is always important to remember that bison, and all the animals in the park, are unpredictable,” said Lydia Austin, Custer State Park’s Visitor Services manager. “When possible, stay at least 100 yards away from bison and always be extra aware when approaching blind corners.”

While incidents between bison and visitors are not common in the park, they do happen. In August 2020, a woman was severely injured when she was attacked by a bison at the park during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. In August 2021, another woman was injured when she was tossed by a bison following a wedding.

Custer State Park is home to one of the largest publicly owned bison herds in the world and hosts millions of visitors every year.

“We hope this serves as a good reminder to always be aware of your surroundings, and give animals their space when possible,” Austin said.

