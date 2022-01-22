 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Visitor spending sets new record in 2021, state says

Mt Rushmore Tourism 20200514

A recreational vehicle approaches Mount Rushmore National Memorial near Keystone.

Visitor spending in South Dakota set an all-time record in 2021.

According to the annual study conducted by Tourism Economics, visitors spent $4.4 billion, an increase of 30% over 2020. This surpasses all previous records by 6%.

The report also showed South Dakota welcomed 13.5 million visitors, an increase of 26% over 2020, who booked 5.3 million nights in hotel rooms.

Visitors to state parks increased by 6% over 2020 to 8.3 million, a new record for South Dakota.

“South Dakota’s tourism industry stayed open for business and open for visitors, working tirelessly to support millions of visitors who chose South Dakota as their vacation destination,” Gov. Kristi Noem said in a statement.

Tourism Secretary Jim Hagen said 54,208 jobs in South Dakota were supported by the tourism industry, which generated $1.8 billion in income.

“Tourism in South Dakota is a job-creating, revenue-generating machine that plays a vital role in supporting the state’s economy year after year," Hagen said.

In 2021, tourism generated $344 million in state and local tax revenue, he said.

