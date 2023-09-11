Beginning Sept. 12, visitors to Mount Rushmore may witness climbers repelling and ascending across the sculpture. This is due to an annual re-calibration of specialized equipment that monitors changes in the rock to anticipate damages due to environmental shifts in temperature and erosion.

This information has been collected since 1996 through a contract with RESPEC Engineering out of Rapid City. With a three-dimensional map and continual monitoring, park staff can quickly identify any changes in the sculpture and implement any needed remediations.

Imagine that you wanted to display a work of art, but that artwork was permanently outdoors. That is the challenge facing park staff for the Mount Rushmore sculpture. The sculpture is exposed to blazing sun, lightning, rain, hail, snow, and temperatures that vary more than 100 degrees Fahrenheit from season to season.

While the methods of accomplishing this task are evolving, the need for cooperation between experts in many fields has remained the same.

Today scientists know how the sculpture reacts to daily and seasonal temperature changes and can identify problems more easily than ever through modern scientific methods. No part of the sculpture has yet been damaged, according to NPS staff.