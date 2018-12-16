Weekly volunteer opportunities through the Helpline Center include:
• The City of Rapid City is seeking volunteers for the variety of boards, committees and commissions that provide you an opportunity to use your unique talents and abilities to benefit our community. Must be 18 to volunteer.
• Prairie Hills Transit is seeking volunteers to assist passengers Monday through Friday in the communities of Spearfish, Sturgis, Belle Fourche, and Lead. Must be 18 to volunteer.
• Senior Health Information and Insurance Education (SHIINE) is seeking people to assist senior citizens and the disabled population navigate Medicare, assist with the paperwork required, and offer support to the population served by SHIINE. Other volunteer opportunities include data input, filing, filling out forms and other office-related tasks. Training and support is available. Must be 18 to volunteer.
For more information, dial 211 or visit helplinecenter.org.