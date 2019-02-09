Weekly volunteer opportunities through the Helpline Center include:
• EmBe is seeking Girls on the Run/Heart & Sole coaches to lead lessons in empowerment, healthy decision making, gossiping, bullying, friendship, trustworthiness, body image, media influence, setting goals, and believing in yourself. Programs are held at local elementary schools twice a week, immediately after school for an hour and 15 minutes (10 week seasons, in spring). Must be 18 years or older to volunteer.
• Youth in Science, Rapid City and the Women in Science and Engineering groups from SDSM&T need volunteers to help from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the one day conference on March 5. Must be 16+ to volunteer.
• Volunteer groups are needed to make baby blankets for clients that are served by Volunteers of America. Schedule is flexible, and up to you. Must be 16+ to volunteer at VOA, otherwise any age on your own creating these blankets.
• The YMCA needs front desk volunteers responsible for checking-in members, assigning locker keys, folding towels and other tasks as needed. Must be 18+ to volunteer.
For more information, dial 211 or visit helplinecenter.org.