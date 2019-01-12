Weekly volunteer opportunities through the Helpline Center include:
• Black Hills Works seeks volunteers to be companions and friends with people served by the agency. Schedule is flexible for every day of the week. Must be 16+ to volunteer.
• Big Brothers Big Sisters seeks volunteers for their School-Based Mentor Program that is designed to help children reach their potential at school but isn't limited to the classroom. Schedule is Monday-Friday. Must be 16+ to volunteer.
• Rapid City Area Schools seeks help for their student lunch service. This opportunity is available Monday-Friday, all year. Lunch is from 10:55 a.m. to 1:05 p.m. but there is flexibility on time and how often a volunteer would like to participate. Must be 18+ to volunteer.
• American Cancer Society is seeking volunteers to be a part of the Sturgis Leadership team. Event Leadership Team meets monthly for about one hour in the evening. Must be 16 to volunteer.
For more information, dial 211 or visit helplinecenter.org.