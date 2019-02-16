Weekly volunteer opportunities through the Helpline Center include:
• Main Street Square is on the lookout for energetic and enthusiastic organizations to assist in providing quality service to the guests at events. Volunteer opportunities are available in our Rapid City Rush Foundation Kidz Zone (8-15 people), the Bud Light Beverage Garden (2-10 people) and for other event activities as needed. Because these opportunities are limited, each group is eligible for a limited amount of dates per year. Must be 18 years or older to volunteer.
• Front Porch Coalition seeks volunteers for raising community awareness to suicide prevention, taking part in fundraising, events, and more. Schedule is flexible as there are many opportunities throughout Pennington, Meade, and Lawrence counties. Must be 18+ to volunteer.
• Volunteers are needed in Rapid City Regional Hospital's Admissions Guest Services department. Schedule is flexible. Must be 15+ to volunteer.
• SunCatcher Therapeutic Riding Academy seeks volunteers who can lead horses and/or sidewalk while disabled persons ride. Sessions are on Tuesdays, Wednesday, and Thursdays during the months of May through September. Volunteers are welcome to work a couple of hours, half days, or all day. Preferred commitment for the same time each week throughout the summer. Must be 16+ to volunteer.
For more information, dial 211 or visit helplinecenter.org.