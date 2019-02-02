Weekly volunteer opportunities through the Helpline Center include:
• South Dakota School of Mines & Technology Debate Team is seeking volunteers for judging college-aged students in a variety of speech and debate events between 8:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 16 and between 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 17, on the SDSM&T Campus. Must be 18 years or older to volunteer.
• Love INC seeks volunteers or volunteer groups willing to organize and run a food drive for the Love INC Food Pantry. Volunteers will work with Love INC Food Pantry employees for guidance and to discern the types of foods needed. Must be 10 years old to volunteer with an adult or 14+.
• If you’re a pilot, Civil Air Patrol (CAP) has plenty of opportunities for you. CAP owns the largest fleet of single-engine piston aircraft in the nation and CAP pilots are able to fly those planes to perform CAP missions in service to their local communities. Must be 18+ to volunteer.
• Youth and Family Services (YFS) is seeking volunteers to help at the 14th Annual Diamonds & Denim Dinner Theatre. Volunteers are needed from 5-10:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 8, and from 9 a.m. to noon and 5-10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9. Must be 16+ to volunteer.
For more information, dial 211 or visit helplinecenter.org.