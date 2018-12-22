Weekly volunteer opportunities through the Helpline Center include:
• The Allied Arts Fund is looking for volunteers to help carry the mission and vision of arts into the Black Hills through event organization, marketing and advocating for the art and AFF. Must be 21 to volunteer.
• Youth & Family Services is looking for volunteers to sort through donations between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Training and guidance is provided. Must be 18 to volunteer.
• Volunteers of America is seeking Volunteers at the Veteran’s Outreach Center to share in fellowship with veterans who attend over the holidays. There are recreational activities available such as ping-pong and board games. Must be 18 on your own, or accompanied by an adult.
For more information, dial 211 or visit helplinecenter.org.