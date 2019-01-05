Weekly volunteer opportunities through the Helpline Center include:
• AARP Foundation is seeking volunteers to help during the tax season from mid-January through April 15. All necessary tax preparation training is provided and required. Must be 18 years of age.
• Teen Up invites teens to be a part of its Take ACTion group. Take ACTion is a group of young leaders who are influencing social change through theater. Minimum age to volunteer is 12.
• SDSU Extension is seeking volunteer leaders or their Better Choices, Better Health® SD program that offers chronic disease self-management education workshops. Training is provided. Must be 18 to volunteer.
• Black Hills Pregnancy Center seeks client advocates to assist in walking each woman through her pregnancy options in a compassionate, caring manner. Extensive training is provided, with flexible hours and ongoing support. Volunteers are also needed in the office. Must be 16 to volunteer.
For more information, dial 211 or visit helplinecenter.org.