Weekly volunteer opportunities through the Helpline Center include:
• Live, Move, Be Farms is embarking on its first project for people with autism & developmental differences in cooperation with Black Hills Works. Current volunteer needs are for setting up tray stands, testing equipment, weeding, planting, local delivery, transplanting and organizing the front office. Must be 18+ to volunteer.
• Purr n Ruff Rescue is in need of volunteers to assist with fundraising events, take part in dog walks and, in general, help with raising awareness of Purr 'n' Ruff Rescue/Black Hills Rescue Transport's activities in the Rapid City area. Must be 10 to volunteer with an adult or 14+.
• Rapid City Area Schools seeks help for their student lunch service from 10:55 a.m. to 1:05 p.m. Monday through Friday (but there is flexibility). Must be 18+ to volunteer.
• Working Against Violence, Inc. is looking for volunteers to supervise children in the play area from 1:30-3 p.m. on Sundays, 4-5:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, and 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursdays. Must be 12+ with an adult or 14+.
For more information, dial 211 or visit helplinecenter.org.