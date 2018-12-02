Try 1 month for 99¢

Weekly volunteer opportunities through the Helpline Center include:

Adult Services and Aging in Rapid City is seeking volunteers to assist elderly or disabled individuals with transportation to grocery shopping, banking and/or other necessary appointments. Must be 18 to volunteer.

Youth & Family Services (YFS) and the Exchange Club of Rapid City are hosting the Holiday Gift Wrapping Booth inside the Rushmore Mall from Dec. 8-24. Funds raised at the Holiday Gift Wrapping Booth will be used to support the youth programming at YFS. Must be 13 years of age or older.

Rapid City Area Schools is seeking business leaders to volunteer during Junior Achievement Excelling through Ethics on Dec. 4. Volunteers are needed in the classroom from 8:20 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Central High School and at varied times from 8:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Stevens High School to share values and beliefs and engage students in a discussion about the role of ethics in both their school life and in business dealings. 

For more information, dial 211 or visit helplinecenter.org.

