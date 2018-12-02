Weekly volunteer opportunities through the Helpline Center include:
• Adult Services and Aging in Rapid City is seeking volunteers to assist elderly or disabled individuals with transportation to grocery shopping, banking and/or other necessary appointments. Must be 18 to volunteer.
• Youth & Family Services (YFS) and the Exchange Club of Rapid City are hosting the Holiday Gift Wrapping Booth inside the Rushmore Mall from Dec. 8-24. Funds raised at the Holiday Gift Wrapping Booth will be used to support the youth programming at YFS. Must be 13 years of age or older.
• Rapid City Area Schools is seeking business leaders to volunteer during Junior Achievement Excelling through Ethics on Dec. 4. Volunteers are needed in the classroom from 8:20 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Central High School and at varied times from 8:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Stevens High School to share values and beliefs and engage students in a discussion about the role of ethics in both their school life and in business dealings.
For more information, dial 211 or visit helplinecenter.org.