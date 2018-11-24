Weekly volunteer opportunities through the Helpline Center include:
• Love INC Sturgis is seeking volunteers for their upcoming winter classes being held every Thursday evening from Jan. 17 to Feb. 28. You must be 18 to volunteer.
• The U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services in South Dakota, in an effort to reduce recidivism and increase pro-social connections in the lives of persons under supervision, is seeking volunteers who can commit to meet with persons under supervision for a minimum of 3 to 5 hours a month. You will work with the person under supervision and their probation officer in a collaborative way to increase their ability to remain lawfully self-managed. Must be 18 years or older to volunteer.
• Goodwill of the Great Plains is seeking volunteers to prepare items for 500 children in need in the Black Hills, as well as assist with set up for the Show and Mitten Party from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 7. Must be 18 to volunteer or accompanied by an adult.
For more information, dial 211 or visit helplinecenter.org.