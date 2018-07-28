Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Weekly volunteer opportunities through the Helpline Center include:

Teen Up Ambassadors are needed to create and share community activities and projects with your peers, friends, school and community. An upcoming meeting will be held at 4 p.m. on Aug. 5.

• The Adopt-A-Park Program is in need of individuals and groups to become involved in making park areas cleaner.

Performing Arts Center of Rapid City needs volunteers to sell tickets, usher and host at performances. 

For more information, dial 211 or visit helplinecenter.org.

