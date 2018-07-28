Weekly volunteer opportunities through the Helpline Center include:
• Teen Up Ambassadors are needed to create and share community activities and projects with your peers, friends, school and community. An upcoming meeting will be held at 4 p.m. on Aug. 5.
• The Adopt-A-Park Program is in need of individuals and groups to become involved in making park areas cleaner.
• Performing Arts Center of Rapid City needs volunteers to sell tickets, usher and host at performances.
For more information, dial 211 or visit helplinecenter.org.