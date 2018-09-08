Weekly volunteer opportunities through the Helpline Center include:
• South Dakota State University Extension will host the Aging Gracefully Expo beginning at 10 a.m. on Sept. 15, at the Holiday Inn–Rushmore Plaza. Volunteers are needed to assist with welcoming attendees, assisting with logistics and other tasks.
• The Alzheimer's Association seeks volunteers for the Rapid City Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Sept. 22. Volunteers are needed for set up, registration, greeters, promise garden volunteers, water stop and tear down.
For more information, dial 211 or visit helplinecenter.org.