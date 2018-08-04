Weekly volunteer opportunities through the Helpline Center include:
• The HOPE Center is looking for barbers and/or cosmetologists to donate their time to cut the hair of those served by the HOPE Center for three to four hours per month on one day, Monday-Friday.
The Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Black Hills School Mentoring Program is designed to help children reach their potential at school but isn't limited to the classroom.
• RV Ministry seeks volunteers to assist with serving breakfast to the homeless and less fortunate from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Sundays.
For more information, dial 211 or visit helplinecenter.org.