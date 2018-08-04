Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Weekly volunteer opportunities through the Helpline Center include:

• The HOPE Center is looking for barbers and/or cosmetologists to donate their time to cut the hair of those served by the HOPE Center for three to four hours per month on one day, Monday-Friday. 

The Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Black Hills School Mentoring Program is designed to help children reach their potential at school but isn't limited to the classroom. 

RV Ministry seeks volunteers to assist with serving breakfast to the homeless and less fortunate from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Sundays.

For more information, dial 211 or visit helplinecenter.org.

