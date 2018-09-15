Weekly volunteer opportunities through the Helpline Center include:
• Volunteers are need to help elementary school students during lunch service at Rapid City Area Schools. This opportunity is available from 10:55 a.m. to 1:05 p.m. Monday-Friday, all year.
• Become a Better Choices, Better Health© SD Lay Leader to help people better manage their chronic conditions and lead healthier lives. No health care or teaching experience is required. Training dates are Sept. 18, 19, 25, 26.
• The Alzheimer's Association seeks volunteers for the Rapid City Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Sept. 22.
For more information, dial 211 or visit helplinecenter.org.