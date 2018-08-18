Weekly volunteer opportunities through the Helpline Center include:
• Volunteers of America-Northern Rockies, is collecting unique and fun bowls for our 3rd annual Soup for a Cause fundraiser. Bowls may be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 111 New York St.
• 7th Circuit CASA Program, is in need of volunteers to speak up for the best interests of abused and neglected children in the court system. Training will be held on Saturday, Aug. 25, in Hot Springs.
• Storybook Island, Once Upon A Festival needs volunteers for this two-day event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 8 and 9. You can volunteer for a half day or the whole day.
For more information, dial 211 or visit helplinecenter.org.