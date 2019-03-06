Try 3 months for $3
At right, Ann Hines, manager of Black Hills RSVP+, delivers approximately 600 sweats and socks to the Cornerstone Rescue Mission. RSVP learned Monday that it will receive a three-year $136,000 grant from the federal government.

The Black Hills Area Retired Senior Volunteer Program learned Monday that it will receive a three-year $136,000 grant from the federal government.

"This is very good news and it's a tribute to the great dedicated work of hundreds of volunteers who are making a difference in Rapid City and surrounding communities each day," Ann Hines, who manages the volunteer program, said in a news release from Rapid City's Communication Division.

The city-sponsored program will receive $45,301 for each of the next three years.

The Corporation for National and Community Service is a U.S. federal government agency. On Monday, it announced grants totaling around $13.6 million for senior volunteer programs in more than 150 communities.

RSVP organizations in Pierre and Yankton also received grants from the federal agency.

