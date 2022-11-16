Volunteers can now place winter apparel on downtown's statues

Each year from November to March, Rapid City’s most famous residents don their winter’s best — albeit briefly — to serve the local community.

Local families, groups and organizations place everything from hats and gloves to coats and scarves on the 43 presidential statues dotted throughout downtown for those in need to collect. According to Darrell Shoemaker, the city's communications coordinator, this generous game of dress-up serves a dual purpose — providing warm clothes for the homeless and drawing attention to the issue itself.

“It was a way to engage the community in a simple but productive way,” Shoemaker said.

The program began during Mayor Steve Allender’s first term in 2015 to highlight the community’s need during National Homelessness Awareness Week.

“It really took off from the get-go,” Shoemaker said. “And so that spring of 2016, the Council took up a resolution to set the time frame.”

It’s impossible to know for sure how many people have benefited from the winter apparel placement program since its inception, but Shoemaker said the anecdotal reports are positive.

“Invariably what happens is that people will place their items on a statue and they’ll go around the block and the item is already taken,” he said. “We know that it’s meeting a need.”

The program shows no sign of stopping, Shoemaker said.

“I think it’s a small investment that people can make and they can see tangible results," he said.

The annual program began Tuesday. Winter apparel can be placed on the statues through March 15, when winter is mostly behind the region and tourists begin making their way in for the summer.

“We try to keep it consistent with the real heart of the winter season when we have most of our issues,” Shoemaker said.

Allender said in a statement that the program has already brought forth needed winter clothing for this year.

"We’ve already started to see some items appearing on the statues. There’s always a great outpouring of support in the community for this effort," Allender said. "The simple gesture of placing that pair of gloves, winter scarf or stocking cap on a downtown statue will have an immediate impact on the person who stops to collect them. And it impacts the person donating and placing the item on the statue, knowing they are making a difference in a person’s life.”

National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week is being observed through Nov. 20. Allender presented a proclamation at the Nov. 7 City Council meeting declaring National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week in Rapid City, shining a light on the issues of food insecurity, poverty and homelessness affecting children and adults in the community.

The proclamation also recognizes the work of numerous community organizations which provide support services. Allender said he wants to increase public awareness about those living without homes and those living in need in the area.

Organizations involved include the Hope Center, Volunteers of America, the Black Hills Regional Homeless Coalition, the Youth Task Force, Cornerstone Rescue Mission, Working Against Violence, Inc., Feeding South Dakota and others.