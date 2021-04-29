Volunteers collected 6.5 tons of trash last week in Rapid City

More than 1,500 volunteers from 160 teams collected more than 6.5 tons of trash during the annual Community Cleanup Day in Rapid City.

“The response from the community was just overwhelming,” Jancie Knight, Solid Waste outreach coordinator, said in a news release. “All week long there were people and teams cleaning up areas of the city. We had two years of trash that had built up in many areas. The city has a different look than it did two weeks ago.”

Mayor Steve Allender was pleased with the outpouring of effort by the community.

“Residents really cleaned up their city last week,” he said. “It was a tremendous effort, and I want to thank all of the volunteers and residents for the hard work they put forth in cleaning up our community. It really makes a difference.”

More than 1,100 pounds of tires also were collected. The Rapid City Landfill, meanwhile, provided free disposal for most items last week.

Knight said 2,255 visitors were recorded last week taking trash to the landfill, including 1,065 on Saturday when most of the trash was picked up by volunteers throughout Rapid City.