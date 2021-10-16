Volunteers needed for Community Connect on Nov. 23

Volunteers are needed during the next Community Connect event, which will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 23 at 855 Omaha St. (the former Albertson’s store) in Rapid City. To volunteer, call or text the event’s organizer, Jeanne Burckhard-McKenna, at 801-231-3998.

Volunteers will hang up clothes and restock tables with items throughout the event. Burckhard-McKenna needs volunteers to help set up from noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 22, and she needs volunteers throughout the day from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 23.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Community Connect provides gently used clothing, housewares, bedding and more free of charge to anyone in need. At least 13 agencies will be at the event to help people find community resources they need. Free STD testing will be available from 9 a.m. to noon. The Salvation Army will serve lunch. Masks are required and will be provided to anyone who needs one.

The previous event on Sept. 21 attracted more than 1,000 adults and children.

Donations of gently used items will be accepted between noon and 4 p.m. Nov. 22; contact Burckhard-McKenna for more information. The items most needed are warmer clothing including gloves and hats, men’s and children’s clothing, bedding, housewares, home decorations, shoes, toys, paperback books for adults (no hard cover books for adults will be accepted), and any children’s books. DVDs are popular items, too.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0