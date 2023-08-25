Youth & Family Services is looking for volunteers to help with its sixth annual Harvest Festival. YFS will host its Harvest Festval from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 16 at its Fullerton Farm in Box Elder.

The goal of YFS’ Harvest Festival is to provide the community with an opportunity to visit the gardens, orchard and beehives at YFS’ Fullerton Farm and inspire and educate all ages about food, farming, nutrition and sustainability. YFS’ Harvest Festival is free and open to the public.

At this year’s Harvest Festival, guests will be able to view chef demonstrations, learn about honeybees and sample honey, pet and learn about farm animals, enjoy free, healthy snacks, and learn about gardening, wellness, recycling and sustainability. There will be hands-on activities to try, plus games and prizes.

Fullerton Farm is a three-acre plot that was originally donated to YFS in 2014. The farm is part of YFS’ Healthy for Life Garden Project, which is intended to help children and their families achieve better health through increased access to and consumption of nutritious foods. Since 2014, YFS—with the help of many volunteers and community partners—has been successfully able to transform the land into a bountiful, ever-developing garden that is also home to a fruit tree orchard, a variety of fruit bushes, and multiple colonies of honeybees.

Anyone interested in volunteering at YFS' Harvest Festival should contact Darcie Decker at 341-7231 or wehelpkids@youthandfamilyservices.org for more information.