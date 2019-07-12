The first Walk to Cure Arthritis in Rapid City will be held Saturday, July 13, at the Old Storybook Island Park – Rapid Creek Picnic Shelter. Volunteers are needed for setup beginning at 7 a.m. In addition, two to four volunteers (16 or older) are needed to serve as crossing guards where walkers will be crossing the street, and two to four volunteers (16 or older) are needed to assist with our Day of Registration. Contact Darci with the Arthritis Foundation at 605-223-5170 or dhustrulid@arthritis.org to volunteer.
