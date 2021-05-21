Volunteers to gather Saturday to search for missing woman

The Saturday search will open with prayer and remarks from NDN Collective racial equity director Sunny Red Bear and Fast Eagle’s family. Lissa Yellowbird Chase and Stoneman with the Sahnish Scouts will follow with search protocols and Carla Cheyenne with AIM Grassroots will discuss mapping and search teams organizing.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Stoneman said the number one topic they discuss for search protocols is volunteer safety. She said the search will also be age-graded, so there’s something for everyone.

She said younger people will help pass out flyers and will have two team leaders to give guidance on speaking with business owners about hanging posters.

The search will be from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. with water, snacks, lunch and dinner sponsored by the NDN Collective.

Red Bear said the search will continue Sunday from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. following the Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women 5K Sunday, which starts at 9 a.m., sponsored by the Rosebud Sioux and Oglala Sioux tribes and NDN Collective.

Red Bear said this isn't the first time Creek Patrol or NDN has been involved in a search. She said Creek Patrol was out every night while Camp Mniluzahan was running to help look for people.