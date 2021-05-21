Volunteers to gather Saturday to search for missing woman

A North Dakota organization will help Rapid City-area community members search for missing Indigenous relatives Saturday.
The Sahnish Scouts, an organization that publicizes and searches for missing Indigenous people, will collaborate with Camp Mniluzahan Creek Patrol and AIM Grassroots in a search for Susan Fast Eagle of Rapid City and other missing persons starting at the Memorial Park Bandshell.
“We open the door because there are a lot of teenage people missing right about now,” said Sahnish Scouts family advocate Melanie Stoneman. “It’s becoming worrisome. There needs to be more preventative measures taken when young kids are leaving because they’re at risk of being (murdered and missing Indigenous women and relatives).”
Stoneman said Fast Eagle’s family reached out to the organization to help in the search.
Fast Eagle was last seen by law enforcement May 3 and reported missing by her family on May 13. She is a Native American woman, 5-feet and 2-inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.
Stoneman said they have a few areas in particular volunteers will be searching based on Fast Eagle’s typical behaviors.
The Saturday search will open with prayer and remarks from NDN Collective racial equity director Sunny Red Bear and Fast Eagle’s family. Lissa Yellowbird Chase and Stoneman with the Sahnish Scouts will follow with search protocols and Carla Cheyenne with AIM Grassroots will discuss mapping and search teams organizing.
Stoneman said the number one topic they discuss for search protocols is volunteer safety. She said the search will also be age-graded, so there’s something for everyone.
She said younger people will help pass out flyers and will have two team leaders to give guidance on speaking with business owners about hanging posters.
The search will be from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. with water, snacks, lunch and dinner sponsored by the NDN Collective.
Red Bear said the search will continue Sunday from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. following the Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women 5K Sunday, which starts at 9 a.m., sponsored by the Rosebud Sioux and Oglala Sioux tribes and NDN Collective.
Red Bear said this isn't the first time Creek Patrol or NDN has been involved in a search. She said Creek Patrol was out every night while Camp Mniluzahan was running to help look for people.
She said the search this weekend isn’t just an Indigenous issue and everyone can help.
Stoneman said this is a community effort and the organization will continue searching for Fast Eagle even if they don’t find her this weekend.
“There’s a lot of room for people to make a difference and being a search volunteer isn’t easy, but it’s important,” she said. “If people take some time to even say a prayer, we believe in the power of prayer, or go out in their yards and look around or their businesses. Being alert and looking around, that would be helpful, too.”
Anyone with information about Fast Eagle can contact the Rapid City Police Department at 605-394-4131 or send in an anonymous tip by texting “RCPD” and the information to 847411.
— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —