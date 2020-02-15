Vote yes for us and future generations

As a student, the need for the bond is obvious. The fine arts addition would benefit the entire music program at Stevens. It’s absurd that one of the best orchestras in the state practices in a hallway currently. We don’t feel safe as this hallway classroom lacks doors to protect us. We have a great music program that represents well at All-State every year, but the space is limited. The three existing classrooms that were designed for fine arts do not fit the sixteen different classes that filter through each day.

Another bond benefit for Stevens High School is our students service and counseling center. Currently, our center is too small for our students. The main waiting area gets crowded and it makes it impossible to get what we need. In the counselor offices, they are the size of closets. Imagine fitting a desk, a few chairs, and some people in a closet. It seems really impractical, doesn’t it? Just imagine me, a 6’5 giant trying to fit in these small rooms. These conditions are not enjoyable while meetings with counselors should feel safe, encouraged, and benefit us.