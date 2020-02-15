Vote yes for us and future generations

The 23 Rapid City Public School Buildings service students not only from Rapid City, but also from places like Johnson Siding, Rockerville, Black Hawk and Caputa.
In these buildings we grow and mature. We learn from wonderful teachers, discover our passions, encourage others and ourselves, and participate in extracurricular activities. As an adult, have “you” ever been inside these schools that are teaching our future generations? I mean, have you actually looked inside the buildings, and experienced the inefficiencies we do day-to-day? If you have, don’t you agree that they are insufficient and unfit for the education you want for us - your children and the leaders of tomorrow.
I’m writing this from a student’s perspective to express the needs that the bond will address and ultimately benefit the students and the Rapid City area.
The bond replaces multiple elementary schools, builds one new middle school, renovates our old schools. It gives the space for needed security, maintenance, fine arts upgrades, and a student service center for the entire district.
These needs can only be addressed with a bond as the cost for the district’s growth is greater than the available capital outlay budget. The district has already done much with the capital outlay across the district over the years, like building a science wing, weight room, and library, etc.
As a student, the need for the bond is obvious. The fine arts addition would benefit the entire music program at Stevens. It’s absurd that one of the best orchestras in the state practices in a hallway currently. We don’t feel safe as this hallway classroom lacks doors to protect us. We have a great music program that represents well at All-State every year, but the space is limited. The three existing classrooms that were designed for fine arts do not fit the sixteen different classes that filter through each day.
Another bond benefit for Stevens High School is our students service and counseling center. Currently, our center is too small for our students. The main waiting area gets crowded and it makes it impossible to get what we need. In the counselor offices, they are the size of closets. Imagine fitting a desk, a few chairs, and some people in a closet. It seems really impractical, doesn’t it? Just imagine me, a 6’5 giant trying to fit in these small rooms. These conditions are not enjoyable while meetings with counselors should feel safe, encouraged, and benefit us.
The most important issue that the bond addresses is the safety of the youth. When these schools were built, we didn't need the level security we do today. We go through drills and these ‘what if’ scenarios to prepare if there’s an intruder within the school. These rehearsed drills are planned at convenient times; whereas, an actual event would be at a time when we are not expecting it. Without expecting it, who knows where students will be. At lunch, in the hallway, in class - we never know, and all we can do is hope. Hope that we never have to deal with anything like this again. Hope that we won’t have classes that have to meet in the hallway. Hope that if we do, the people of the Rapid City area cared enough to keep us safe.
Our safety matters. The time to change is now, granting students safer and updated educational facilities. We are your youth, and these are our schools, making them your schools as well. Vote Yes for us and the future generations of Rapid City.
(Tate Erickson is a Senior at Stevens High School who has gone through West and Pinedale. He represents Stevens High School on the RCAS Board of Education.)