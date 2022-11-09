Voters agree uranium mining nuisance in Fall River County

Fall River County had all nine precincts tabulated by 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night, and 56% of voters agree: uranium mining is a nuisance.

According to the Secretary of State's website, 1,993 Fall River County voters approved the initiated measure brought forward by county residents in an attempt to prevent companies from mining uranium — 1,537 votes were counted against the measure. A total of 3,530 votes were cast on the measure.

The petition was approved 4-1 by the county commission Aug. 11 to be on the November ballot. The closest project to be able to mine uranium in the county is Powertech USA's Dewey-Burdock project, which would be an in-situ leach mining project about 13 miles northwest of Edgemont near the Wyoming state line.

In-situ mining is similar to fracking in which injection wells are used to pump groundwater fortified with oxygen and carbon dioxide into the ore deposits to dissolve uranium. The production wells are then used to pump the uranium-laden fluids to the surface for recovery. For the Dewey-Burdock Project, fluids from the production wells would be processed at two separate facilities at the mine site to extract and concentrate the uranium, according to a project description on the Dept. of Agriculture and Natural Resources website.

Powertech has been in the permitting process to have a 12,613 surface acres and 16,962 net mineral acres for about 13 years.

Many people in Fall River County are concerned about possible water contamination and what it means for agriculture and ranching, the largest industry in the county.

Powertech plans to appropriate 9,051 total gallons per minute of water from two underground aquifers which also supply water to communities in Fall River and Custer counties, including Edgemont and Hot Springs. Over 16 years, the project plans to use over 52 million gallons of water.

Fall River County does not have planning or zoning at the county level. Jim Sword, a former Fall River County State's Attorney who wrote the draft ordinance that appeared on the ballot, said in August that means the county relies on nuisance statutes.

Sword said in November that if the measure was approved and if the ordinance is put into place by the county commission and Powertech continues with its permitting and begins to mine, someone could sue the company to abate the nuisance. If the county declares it a nuisance, the nuisance has to go.