Voters have 4 candidates for 3 seats on the Lawrence County Commission

As Election Day approaches, the Journal is interviewing candidates for office in the Rapid City region. The Journal selected races where there are competitive candidates.

In instances where the Journal was unable to contact or interview a candidate, information was obtained via campaign websites or previously published stories. Candidates with limited information and who did not respond to requests for interviews, names will be listed and noted.

Election Day is Nov. 8. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Additionally, in-person absentee voting is available at county auditor offices.

In Lawrence County, four candidates are running for three at-large positions on the Board of County Commissioners.

Brandon Flanagan

Republican Brandon Flanagan, born in Deadwood and raised in Lead, has a family history rooted in Lawrence County. His grandparents lived in Spearfish, his dad worked in a mine, and his mom was County Auditor.

Flanagan has a degree in speech, public speaking and broadcasting, and was first elected to the county commission in 2002. He served a partial term before resigning to become the county’s Planning and Zoning director, and then opened his own business — a small pub in Spearfish called Flanagan’s.

He returned to the commission in 2010, and is currently serving his third consecutive term, and running for a fourth. He still has work to do, he said.

“I’d like to see the public safety and services facility finished,” he said, a project in its beginning stages in Lawrence County. He called the project the largest the county has ever had, which will include a new jail facility, new sheriff’s offices and possibly state and other local law enforcement offices, as well as federal.

The existing jail facilities and sheriff’s office was built in the 1970s, he said, “so that’s a big thing I’d like to do that I’m anxious to keep progressing forward on. It’s kind of a near and dear thing.”

Having served several consecutive terms, Flanagan has had the opportunity to see many of his goals come to fruition. Now, he’s determined to see the county maintain constructive, responsible growth.

“Not to go backward, not to go forward too quick," he said.

First sworn in at the age of 32, Flanagan remembered discussion then of the need to rebuild the jail, and the issues that existed nearly 25 years ago. A plumbing issue in the inmate section could back up the sheriff’s department, he said, and even the basement.

“And here we are, 20 to 25 years down the road, and we’re finally breaking ground on something to address all those,” he said.

Seeing the public safety and services facility to completion, he said, “is the culmination" of a lot of the goals he's set over his past three terms. The county has plotted out a route that will produce a good product, he said, without a lot of pain to the taxpayer.

Eric Jennings

Republican Eric Jennings, a graduate of South Dakota State University, operates a beef cattle ranch with his wife Michelle, living in the same house he was raised — a house that has been in his family since 1962.

Before graduating from SDSU, Jennings attended high school in Spearfish. After graduating college, he spent two years teaching vocational agriculture before returning home to take over the family ranch.

Jennings’ history of leadership includes the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association, Spearfish Rural Fire Protection District, Northern Hills Sources of Support, South Dakota Historical Society Foundation, South Dakota Ag and Rural Leadership Foundation, as well as public land management groups.

“The key issues facing Lawrence County fall under the heading of land use management,” Jennings said. “Managing the growth we are seeing in the county in an organized manner that it is respectful to the citizens and culture we now enjoy, while being welcoming to new citizens wishing to make their home here is a priority.”

Maintaining a healthy timber industry is necessary to properly manage the forest that many enjoy and make their living off of, he said. He hopes to ensure that mining — which is seeing a renewed interest — is done in a responsible manner.

Jennings said he is also concerned with effective and efficient use of tax dollars, while maintaining the county’s infrastructure, such as roads and bridges. His interests also lie with overseeing the construction of the Public Safety Center.

“I feel my history in this county and background and experience in natural resource management, along with the civic and leadership positions I have held, gives me a good perspective in making the decisions that will affect our county in the years to come,” Jennings said. “I have a true love for this county and want to see it continue to be a wonderful place to both live and make a living in.”

Sherry Bea Smith

Sherry Bea Smith is a Democrat, and said she is a “miner’s kid” and Lawrence County native. Smith was born in Deadwood and raised in Lead. A nurse by trade, Smith received her diploma in nursing from the Rapid City Regional School of Nursing in the 1970s, and went on to get her Bachelor of Science from South Dakota State University and Masters in Public Administration from the University of South Dakota.

Smith’s nursing experience inspired her to activism, working to promote expansion of Medicaid. She was the director of adult critical care at Rapid City Regional Hospital for 10 years before moving to Deadwood and taking the director of nursing position for six years. She then served as CEO for the next decade. Smith has been a registered nurse for 43 years.

Having followed the meetings of Lawrence County with interest, Smith said her key issues concern mineral exploration and water. Having grown up in the Black Hills, Smith recalled back country skiing amid trees and friends, where she now sees stakes for exploratory drilling.

Smith has kept an eye on county growth, and researched the amount of water involved in drilling for exploration of minerals — an activity seeing renewed interest in the Black Hills.

“As I say, we’re miners’ kids,” Smith said. “So I understand the economic impact of mining.” The Mining Act of 1872 is weak, she said, when it comes to protecting the Black Hills. As a nurse, she’s “very incentivized by water, because as a nurse, water is a public health issue.”

“If we don’t have access to water, we shouldn’t be recruiting people to come move to the Hills,” she said. “I don’t think we should wait until it’s an emergency to address water in the Black Hills. I think it’s imperative that we have those discussions with all community leaders, the public industry and make a plan for how we protect the most precious resource we have in the Hills, which is water.”

Smith traced her passion for advocacy back to her Girl Scout days, a pursuit she now gets to watch inspire her 12-year-old granddaughter.

“I've just always been an advocate for health and the beautiful Hills,” Smith said. “My dad raised me and my siblings… as you just respected the Hills and you treated them well. And that just is ingrained in me from time immemorial. So that's just another way of advocating, is being in a leadership role at the county level.”

Richard D. Sleep

Richard D. Sleep is a Republican incumbent to the Lawrence County Commission. He did not respond to requests for an interview.