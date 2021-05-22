Voters have a choice in all four School Board seats

The 10 candidates for Rapid City Area Schools’ Board of Education can all agree on something: the need for improved communication and greater transparency between the Board, the administration, and schools.
Seats are open in Areas 1, 2, 3, and 7. In Area 1, Deb Baker is running against Natalie Slack; in Area 2, incumbent and current Board president Curt Pochardt is running against Breanna Funke and Tatewin Means; in Area 3, incumbent Kara Flynn is running against Gabe Doney; and in Area 7, incumbent Kate Thomas is running against Megan Collier and Jenny Read.
The election is on June 8, but early voting begins May 24 and will last 15 days. Whoever wins will be sworn in at the Board’s July meeting.
All candidates mentioned improving communication between the Board and the rest of the District was central to their campaigns.
“Communication skills are paramount right now. We have a lot of people that are quick to fire off retorts on social media but not a lot of people who know how to look someone in the face and have a conversation,” Slack told the Journal in an interview Tuesday.
Baker said in addition to a lack of transparency, there is a lack of trust between parents and administration.
“I strongly believe the school board should work closely with the parents and teachers in a partnership to provide the best possible education for all students,” Baker wrote via email.
Accountability and transparency are Funke’s two main concerns. She said the lack of communication with parents and the general dysfunction of the school board inspired her to run.
“I am running to bring unity and strengthen our children's education. I want parents to know that their voice matters, they are truly the ones who know their children best. It’s time they have their voices heard,” Funke wrote via email. “As an elected school board member, we are accountable to those that elected us and to the children we serve. That means we need to be communicating with parents and taxpayers and making sure that we're meeting the children's educational needs.”
Transparency and stability are concerns of Doney’s as well.
“The Board needs more transparency with its stakeholders, teachers and students — if elected, I will continue to hold public listening sessions in Area 3 on matters of importance. To that end, I do not believe in the consolidation of power and a ‘top-down’ approach,” he wrote via email.
Means said the District needs more accountability and that it is the board’s role to hold the Superintendent accountable to achieve the District’s goals and objectives. The board itself also needs to be held accountable by the community — a tremendous responsibility, she said.
“We can’t just make promises to get elected and then sit on the board and keep the status quo. If students and families are excited for change and want a better educational system that supports their needs right now, then we must ensure that we are acting in that capacity,” Means told the Journal in an interview Thursday.
Flynn, who has served on the school board since December after her predecessor moved out of the area, helped create a community outreach committee in early 2021 as well as helping write a ‘Board Corner’ in the RCAS newsletter explaining school board issues to the community. She said the Board is also developing a procedure for larger community meetings where the public can communicate more directly with the Board, as the criteria for public comments during Board meetings are limiting.
“We need people to understand things so when we ask for support, they know why,” Flynn told the Journal in an interview Wednesday. “We’re trying to find avenues where the public feels like we can communicate with them.”
All the candidates have been engaging with the members of their district by going door to door and campaigning as well as attending meet-and-greet events in the community, distributing flyers and mailers, and putting up campaign signs.
Some candidates emphasized they wanted the community to invest in its children more.
“I want every kid to be challenged, and we need to make sure we have a culture where every child can learn… Education affects everyone in the community, and I really believe that. I think if you want a dynamic community that people want to move to, that’s what you need to see,” Flynn said.
Pochardt agreed that the school system affects everyone in the community, not just students.
“You can’t run a school district without having a substantial effect on the whole community, and we saw that especially this year. People got divided into camps and that was not healthy or productive, so I’m hoping for progress in that area. This was not the year for easy decisions,” Pochardt said in an interview Tuesday.
He continued, “We need to have a community that supports public schools. It’s one of the more important things we as a community do together. Educated people transfer knowledge from one generation to the next; that’s what separates us from lower life forms.”
Investing in children includes addressing the achievement gap. Many of the candidates voiced their concerns for students who are falling behind, due to COVID or other reasons.
Slack said the achievement gap is more of an opportunity gap, and the school district needs to address the different experiences students have to better the learning outcomes for all.
“We have to be really honest about addressing that these experiences for our students are different. They’re different in different parts of town, they’re different because of opportunities for [after school activities]… so we have to not gloss over it and say it’s always been that way,” Slack said. “It’s time for us to get serious about implementing new ways of learning to really address these significant issues so that all of our kids can be successful.”
Means said the District needs to engage opportunity students — the students that represent the majority of the District, those that don’t participate in extracurricular activities or are not as involved in their education — by meeting them and their families where they are at and capturing their attention in positive ways that will benefit them.
“We want to create an open and inclusive environment where they feel comfortable sharing, where they have that one person in the District that believes in them… Are we providing that one person for each and every student? I think that’s our challenge. That’s our call to action so that we’re not letting any of our kids fall through the cracks,” Means said.
Several candidates emphasized the need to teach students how to think critically and not what they should think, and all candidates said that the District needs to focus on student improvement in all subjects, especially in teaching all children to read by third grade.
Collier said that the district needs to get its students’ reading scores back up, as only half of students are reading at their grade level.
“That’s not preparing them to be successful anywhere,” Collier told the Journal Friday via phone. “The short term goal is to work on curriculum and getting the basics down. From there, we can get kids out into the community, see options for jobs they can do, and support them whichever way they want to go after high school.”
Doney echoed that sentiment: “I feel we need to get back to the basics with our curriculum and provide solutions from a more proactive stance,” he said.
Thomas said she wants to push for dyslexia assessments as well as teaching appropriate to a student’s ability to help close education gaps. She said she wants students to take classes that will benefit them beyond high school regardless of if they go on to higher education or into the workforce.
Investing in the District includes doing so financially as well as academically.
Baker, Doney and Funke said fiscal responsibility was a priority of theirs.
“We struggle with revenue generation, so I want to be a strong voice for raising revenue without creating a larger tax burden, as well as stay within our budget,” Read told the Journal via phone on Friday.
Means said the District needs to be diligent and resourceful in the allocation of funds.
“I know there’s a deficit and that’s a really big concern because we need enough resources to support our teachers, students and families. And [we need to] be accountable for the money that we have and for identifying more funding,” Means said.
Building improvements and funding to make those improvements possible were important to some candidates. Read is an expert in building project management, which she said would be helpful in getting building projects off the ground if she were elected.
Read’s desire to improve school facilities is personal: her daughter’s elementary school does not have air conditioning, so on hot days the students have to eat popsicles or the school simply closes for the day.
Flynn toured some of the District’s elementary and middle schools that were in need of repairs and said the state of some of those buildings brought her to tears.
“If a child feels safe, he’s more likely to learn, and that is both in the school culture and in the physical building, so we need to show our youth that we’re going to invest in them and that we care about them,” Flynn said.
Greater support for teachers and administrators were also priorities for several candidates.
“I think it’s important that we celebrate achievements and resilience, and we have so much of that right now. Sometimes we get bogged down in logistics and we forget to pause and celebrate and thank the people who have put in the work, and that’s all of us as a community,” Slack said.
Many candidates say they desire to keep politics out of the Board election and the education system. Board of Education races are nonpartisan; however, the evangelical conservative public policy group Family Heritage Alliance endorsed four candidates: Baker, Funke, Doney and Thomas. In contrast, the local teachers' union, the Rapid City Education Association, endorsed Slack, Pochardt, Flynn and Read.
Pochardt said that before 2020, Board meetings were less contentious and votes were usually unanimous. He said that it made for an unpleasant working environment since members were working against each other, and that he hoped the Board could put those issues behind it.
Current Board members Amy Policky, Area 6, and Clay Colombe, Area 5, hold two of the seats that are not up for re-election at this time, but they expressed concerns that this year’s race has become too political. A majority of the Board seats are up for re-election, and Policky said the outcomes of those races could change the direction of the Board “dramatically.”
“We’ve been through an abnormal year with COVID, but we’ve learned a lot. I don’t want [COVID discussions] to derail our progress to focus on students and their achievement, their growth, and their learning,” Policky told the Journal by phone on Friday. “It’s difficult to understand the work the board does, and we haven’t been good at helping the community understand that.”
Policky said while much of the 2020-21 school year was focused on COVID response, the Board intends to look beyond that in 2021-22 and continue to find new ways to foster student success.
“This is something politics should be kept out of. We’re all looking for the same goal: the success of our students. We’ve put a lot of work into the Board and put in a structure to focus on student success by keeping administration and the superintendent held accountable rather than [running] single-issue campaigns about COVID [response],” Colombe said.
Policky and Colombe urged voters to perform their civic duty and think about how the Board and District could change once a new board is elected.
“If [voters] like the direction of student growth and achievement [RCAS is headed in], that should influence their decisions. If candidates are worried about the rhetoric of the day and politics, think about how that will affect the direction of our District,” Policky said. “The outlook for the District is bright… if we look beyond COVID, the opportunity for success is there.”