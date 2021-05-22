Voters have a choice in all four School Board seats

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Means said the District needs to engage opportunity students — the students that represent the majority of the District, those that don’t participate in extracurricular activities or are not as involved in their education — by meeting them and their families where they are at and capturing their attention in positive ways that will benefit them.

“We want to create an open and inclusive environment where they feel comfortable sharing, where they have that one person in the District that believes in them… Are we providing that one person for each and every student? I think that’s our challenge. That’s our call to action so that we’re not letting any of our kids fall through the cracks,” Means said.

Several candidates emphasized the need to teach students how to think critically and not what they should think, and all candidates said that the District needs to focus on student improvement in all subjects, especially in teaching all children to read by third grade.

Collier said that the district needs to get its students’ reading scores back up, as only half of students are reading at their grade level.