Voters head to polls Tuesday

Despite party affiliation, everyone registered to vote in the area will have items on their ballots during Tuesday's primary election.

Constitutional Amendment C is the sole statewide ballot measure during the June primary. If approved, the amendment would add a provision to the state constitution that could make it more difficult to pass ballot measures that raise taxes or expand government funds. It would place a 60% vote threshold on citizen-initiated ballot measures that raise taxes or spend more than $10 million within the first five fiscal years of enactment.

Nonpartisan races in Rapid City include one seat each in Areas 3 and 6 for the Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education. Area 3 candidates include incumbent board member Gabe Doney and Michael Birkeland.

Area 6 has an open seat left by Amy Policky, who decided not to run for another term. The candidates include Jamie Clapham and Janyce Hockenbary.

Rapid City Council has seats open in Wards 2 and 5. Incumbent Council member Bill Evans is on the ballot against challenger Lindsey Seachris in Ward 2.

Ward 5 residents will be able to choose between Patrick Roseland and J.J. Carrell to fill Council member Darla Drew’s seat. Drew is not running for re-election but rather for South Dakota House District 34.

Republicans during the primary will be able to vote in the United States senator, representative and South Dakota governor races.

For one of the senator seats, GOP voters can choose between incumbent U.S. Sen. John Thune, Bruce Whalen or Mark Mowry. For U.S. Representative, there’s incumbent U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson and South Dakota Rep. Taffy Howard. For governor, voters can choose between Steven Haugaard and incumbent Gov. Kristi Noem.

The following state candidates and races can be voted on depending on someone’s district.

In District 30 for the senate seat, there’s incumbent Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller and Rep. Timothy R. Goodwin. For the representative seat, voters can choose two candidates including Patrick J. Baumann, Dennis Krull, Lisa Gennaro, Gerold F. Herrick and incumbent Trish Ladner.

In District 33, for the senate seat there’s incumbent Sen. David Johnson or Janet Jensen. In the representative race, voters can vote for up to two people including incumbent Rep. Phil Jensen, Curt Massie, Janette McIntyre and Dean Aurand.

For state representative District 32, voters can choose up to two candidates including incumbent Rep. Becky Drury, Jamie Giedd and Steve Duffy.

Up to two candidates can be selected for District 34 House, including incumbent Reps. Mike Derby and Jess Olson, and Jodie Frye.

For District 35 state representative, two candidates can be selected including incumbent Reps. Tony Randolph and Tina Mulally, Elizabeth Regalado and Box Elder Mayor Larry Larson.

In the Pennington County Sheriff race, voters can choose between Chief Deputy Sheriff Brian Mueller or Ryan Mechaley.

For the Pennington County Board of Commissioners District 1 seat, voters can choose between incumbent Commissioner Ron Rossknecht or Mike Mueller.

Voting polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Residents can check the South Dakota Secretary of State’s voter portal to find their polling location.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

