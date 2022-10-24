Voters in District 35 have 4 House candidates

As Election Day approaches, the Journal is interviewing candidates for office in the Rapid City region. The Journal selected races where there are competitive candidates.

In instances where the Journal was unable to contact or interview a candidate, information was obtained via campaign websites or previously published stories during the June 2022 primary election.

Election Day is Nov. 8. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Additionally, in-person absentee voting is available at county auditor offices.

District 35 House — Two seats

Pat Cromwell

Pat Cromwell, a Rapid City Democrat, is a candidate for state House District 35, which includes Box Elder, portions of northern Rapid Valley and portions of eastern Rapid City.

She is a South Dakota native who grew up on a family farm near Draper. She graduated from South Dakota State University with degrees in child development and sociology. Cromwell worked for the state Department of Social Services, Christian Children’s Fund, and Youth and Family Services. She also worked with the Northern Plains Native American Chemical Dependency Association.

Cromwell said she is running to "be the voice of South Dakotans whom our legislators continue to ignore."

“South Dakotans voted against abortion bans twice. I believe that politicians have no place sitting in the doctor’s office while women handle their health care," she said in a statement. "Two years ago, South Dakotans voted to legalize marijuana and our representatives did not respect that majority vote either. I support legalizing marijuana and believe that the actions of our governor and legislature are treating us as though we are criminals with ill intent."

“We need to be able to have discussions about health care in regards to abortion,” she said in an interview with the Rapid City Journal. “We’re not having a discussion about all the different ways things can go wrong (during pregnancy). … To legislate a health issue when there’s so many variables (concerns me).”

Cromwell also supports Medicaid expansion and "dignity and equality for everyone regardless of race, religion, gender or sexual orientation."

One of Cromwell’s ongoing goals is to reduce divisiveness and promote better communication by finding common ground with those who don’t share her personal and political views.

“One of the things that concerns me is the frequent use of the words freedom and liberty. It tends to provide cover for things that are not freedom and liberty. That kind of double-speak is not good for the public debate we should be having,” Cromwell said.

“There’s an ugliness out there that keeps us from being able to do what needs to be done,” she said.

“I think there’s a lot of overlap with most people on how they would want an issue handled,” she said. “I think I would represent a lot of issues (Republicans) would support.”

Cromwell and her husband have two sons and three grandsons.

David Hubbard

David A. Hubbard, a Rapid City Democrat, is a candidate for state House District 35, which includes Box Elder, portions of northern Rapid Valley and portions of eastern Rapid City.

Hubbard is a South Dakota native. He is a U.S. Army Cold War veteran who served in the South Dakota National Guard and in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division. Hubbard said he strongly supports active duty and retired military personnel.

Hubbard is running "to give voters a better option than the extreme political agenda we've seen in Pierre,” he said. “I feel very strongly that Democrats, Independents and even more moderate Republicans aren't being represented in our state Legislature."

"I support the development of renewable energy, including wind and solar. I support Medicaid expansion so hard-working South Dakotans can access preventative health care," he said in a statement. “I am part of the majority of South Dakotans who voted to legalize cannabis and address corruption in our state. I insist the will of the South Dakota people be respected and that legislators obey the will of those who elected them to office."

“I’m very concerned about upholding the United States Constitution against enemies both foreign and domestic. When we start restricting rights from our fellow citizens, it concerns me. I fought, I trained and I served to protect the Constitution and I feel like the Constitution is being trampled,” Hubbard said in an interview with the Rapid City Journal.

Hubbard said he doesn’t support efforts to outlaw abortions in South Dakota.

"This is a difficult and painful decision for a woman to make. It is not a decision politicians should make on the behalf of others," he said. "South Dakotans have voted twice against abortion bans and I have and always will defend a woman's right to autonomy over her own body."

“I don’t want to see women turned into cattle, and people aren’t really free unless they have autonomy over their own bodies,” he said.

He also wants to improve public education in the state.

Hubbard is a website developer and he serves on the Veterans Honor Banner Project Board of Directors.

Hubbard has three children and three grandchildren.

Tina Mulally

Tina Mulally, a Rapid City Republican, is a candidate for state House District 35, which includes Box Elder, portions of northern Rapid Valley and portions of eastern Rapid City.

Mulally did not respond to the Journal’s request for an interview for this article.

She is running for a third term in the House. At a candidate meet-and-greet in May, she said her priorities in the Legislature, if re-elected, will be to reform tax policy, specifically by repealing the half-cent sales tax.

"I believe this state is incredibly strong economically. We have a balanced budget every year," Mulally said during the May event. "We need to reverse that sales tax because I think the people in this city need it. The people in this state need it. Inflation is killing us."

Mulally and her husband have lived in South Dakota since 1985. They own a small ranch and a beekeeping operation.

“The state needs to tighten its belt on spending and learn to live within our means, especially when the ones who pay the bills are already strapped tight,” Mulally said in an Aug. 6 opinion column. "South Dakotans know how to tighten their belt, and we have, but now it’s the bureaucrats in Pierre’s turn."

Tony Randolph

Tony Randolph, a Rapid City Republican, is a candidate for state House District 35, which includes Box Elder, portions of northern Rapid Valley and portions of eastern Rapid City.

Randolph is running for a third term in the House. He owns an electrical contracting business and has lived in the region since 1996.

He is running for office again to stand by his tenets of religion and morality. He also believes the state and nation would benefit from fewer laws.

“I do think we need less laws because we seem to have a law for everything and we have a tendency to look for government to answer questions where a lot of things could be handled in the private sector,” Randolph said in an interview with the Rapid City Journal.

Randolph’s priorities in the Legislature would be to introduce bills that specifically strengthen families and society.

“One of the things that concerns me is the current state of our American culture,” Randolph said. “We are at not only a moral decline but educationally, we’ve been sliding backwards for years. … One of the things I look to do is bring bills that help strengthen our culture.”

During a meet-and-greet event with candidates in May, Randolph said he was proud to bring HB1113, which makes it a felony to force a woman to have an abortion against her will, or to threaten a pregnant woman with harm that causes the death of an unborn child. He said the new measure strengthened human trafficking laws.

Randolph also said he knows abortion will be a topic the Legislature will addressing, and he will look at the issue through the perspective of God’s word.

He also hopes to introduce a bill to repeal South Dakota’s no-fault divorce law to encourage stronger families and less instability overall in society.

“One of the foundations of society are strong families. We’ve been dealing with broken homes and single parent families for such a long time,” he said. “A lot of the things we’re dealing with (as a society) is instability based on some of these things.”

Randolph’s first marriage ended in divorce.

“What better voice than someone who’s been through it and saw the havoc it wreaked on my children?” he said.

Randolph is remarried; he and his wife have seven children and five grandchildren.