Voters share opinions ahead of Pine Ridge Reservation's referendum on marijuana, alcohol

Through an agreement with the tribal council, the casino currently provides $129,000 a month to the tribal treasury which divides the money between the nine districts, Pourier said. The districts then use those funds for economic development and to help people pay for food, utilities, transportation and other necessities.

If the alcohol referendum passes and the casino makes more profit, Pourier said, the council may try to negotiate a higher monthly payment.

Pourier said the casino wouldn't start selling alcohol right away, that it would wait until the tribal council passes regulations and the casino creates its own policies. Those policies would include training workers to recognize intoxicated people and how to prevent them from driving home drunk.

We will do "everything we can to make sure we don't have those kinds of drivers on the road," Pourier said. "We're confident we can do it."

Pourier said he wants to see if a tribal police officer could be assigned to patrol the casino and if the bus system can expand to the casino to make sure people who can't afford a hotel room get home safe. He's also open to the casino investing in its own vehicles and drivers.