Voters to decide on Medicaid expansion

An estimated 42,500 South Dakotans could receive healthcare, if voters approve Constitutional Amendment D at the polls Tuesday.

The amendment is an initiated amendment to the South Dakota Constitution that would expand Medicaid eligibility. If passed, it would provide Medicaid benefits to adults between 18 and 65 with incomes below 133% of the federal poverty level beginning July 1, 2023. The Affordable Care Act includes a 5% income disregard, so the measure would expand Medicaid to those with incomes at or below 138% of the federal poverty level.

Those eligible for Medicaid expansion include families earning less than $37,000 and adults up to age 64 with incomes up to $18,000 per year, as well as pregnant women, children, elderly, blind or disabled tribal members in the state.

Zach Marcus, campaign manager for South Dakotans Decide Healthcare, said there are thousands of South Dakotans currently stuck in the middle — they make too much to qualify for Medicaid but don't make enough to afford private insurance. He said expanding Medicaid will keep about $328 million of South Dakotans' taxes in the state each year.

Marcus said those without insurance go to the emergency room now to get care, but the problem comes for payment. If someone can't afford it, either the hospital has to absorb the cost or it gets passed to localities or insurance payers.

"If people are able to access insurance and are able to get preventative care, are able to pay for the treatment that they need, then that's money that's not coming out of what everyone else needs to pay," he said.

Marcus said it's also important to note that the majority of people in the expansion population are working, sometimes multiple jobs, but may be working in professions that don't include employer-provided healthcare.

"These are people who are doing what we want them to do, who are working hard," he said. "Maybe they're working at a small business, they are a farmer or rancher, there are a majority of folks in the expansion population or near retirees between 50 and 64, so that's just not true (that people aren't working)."

Marcus said there is an estimated $3.5 billion that would be added to the state's economy. The money would be spent in small businesses and local economies, which would be a huge benefit to the workforce.

He said employers that could benefit from the expansion include places that have very few employees, like the owner of a farm or ranch.

"It may be very hard for you to afford not just insurance for yourself but also for your farm support staff," Marcus said.

He said there is a huge coalition of organizations that support Constitutional Amendment D, ranging from the state Chamber of Commerce and the Farmers Union to the Municipal League and Health Care Providers and health advocacy groups.

Sen. John Wiik, R-Big Stone City, chair of No On Amendment D committee, said the expansion would reduce the quality of care long-term. He said there are more than 17,000 people that would lose their current health care under the Affordable Care Act if the expansion was approved.

"The question you've got to start asking yourself is would you rather be on Medicaid or would you rather have good, private insurance that works?" he said.

Wiik said the state Legislature has worked on reducing health care costs for families over the past few years with Farm Bureau Plans in 2021.

He said he sits on the Senate Appropriations Committee and Medicaid services are at a set rate. He said every year they look at the rates and every year they hear people aren't paying 100% for the services rendered.

"Wouldn't it be better to work with the Legislature as we have over the last few years to bump up those rates to better take care of the people we need to take care of?" he said.

Wiik said with inflation, reimbursed costs may not be able to keep up, so instead of expanding Medicaid, the insurance companies could figure out the right rates for people so the providers can be taken care of.

Election Day is Nov. 8. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.