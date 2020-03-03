Voters will decide on sports betting

PIERRE | Sports wagering will be on the ballot in November after the S.D. House of Representatives gave Senate Joint Resolution 501 its endorsement. The Senate has already approved the resolution.

Rep. Timothy Johns, R-Lead, asked his colleagues to put aside their personal feelings about gaming and let voters decided on sports wagering. He noted that a positive vote of the people would not mean the automatic start of sports wagering in Deadwood. The Legislature would decide on the rules and timing.

“At least give the voters of South Dakota a chance to weigh in on the question,” Johns said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Rep. Tom Pischke, R-Dell Rapids, said the Grand Falls Casino just across the border in Iowa already offers sports betting.

“Literally thousands and thousands of dollars are going to another state,” Pischke said.

Rep. John Mills, R-Volga, spoke against the bill, citing the South Dakota constitution’s original intention that the state should not legalize gambling.

“Haven’t we seen the damage that gambling does?” Mills asked, questioning the message the Legislature sends to citizens by putting sports wagering on the ballot. “We don’t have to tell them this is good for them.”

The resolution was approved by the House on a vote of 36-27.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0