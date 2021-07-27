Vucurevich Foundation donates $450,000 to Black Hills Reads

Black Hills Reads, an early reading proficiency program through United Way of the Black Hills, received a $450,000 donation Tuesday from the John T. Vucurevich Foundation.

Alan Solano, president/CEO of the Vucurevich Foundation, said the mission of Black Hills Reads fits right in to the priorities of John Vucurevich.

"John really put an emphasis — and we can see this when we look at his personal gift — John really, really believed that education was the key to helping people, those who are struggling, those who are in poverty, those who were trying to reach themselves out of poverty — education was the key part in being able to accomplish that," Solano said. "The mission of the (Foundation) is to invest in organizations to enhance the quality of life for disadvantaged individuals and families with an emphasis on prosperity."

Black Hills Reads provides programs and funding to help build reading proficiency at the third-grade level. Kayla Klein, the program's director, said 54% of South Dakota third-graders are not reading proficient.

"Black Hills Reads focuses on reducing this statistic learning gap, and get children reading proficiently by the end of third grade," she said.