Wabash Spring Fire 50 percent contained after torching an estimated 111 acres

The Wabash Spring Fire was 50% contained by late Thursday afternoon, according to Great Plains Fire Information. The wildfire is estimated to be at approximately 111 acres.

After battling the blaze that was reported at 7 a.m. about five miles west of Custer, firefighters are optimistic about having the fire 100% contained on Friday.

"Winds are expected to decrease overnight, and crews will remain on scene to mop up and secure the fire perimeter," Incident Commander Trainee John Haskivitz said Thursday afternoon. “Forward progress has been stopped and I expect to see more progress throughout tonight. Full containment is not expected until sometime tomorrow.”

According the National Weather Service, wind gusts exceeded 60 mph Thursday in the Black Hills.

Evacuations have been lifted for residents along Fjerdingren Place and Big Pine Road, east of the fire perimeter. For residents along Highway 16, Palomino Place and Pinto Lane, evacuations were scheduled to be lifted at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Highway 16 from Custer to Pleasant Valley Road, having been closed Thursday morning, was reopened later in the day. Power outages were reported in an area stretching from the Four Mile area to Custer Limestone.

Kenneth Barfoot, who lives on Timpo Lane about two miles west of Custer, told a local television station the fire was burning in grass about 300 yards from his home and that firefighters were attempting to back burn it.

The Custer Volunteer Fire Department reported Thursday that the Custer High School Armory at 527 Montgomery St. was a Red Cross location and open for all evacuees.

